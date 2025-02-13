One dead, one injured in multi-car crash on O'Neal Lane near Woodwick Avenue

BATON ROUGE — One person is dead and two injured after a Thursday morning crash on O'Neal Lane.

The coroner was called for one body and ambulances brought two people to the hospital from the O'Neal crash at Woodwick Avenue around 6:20 a.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that the crash was caused when one vehicle was turning left onto Woodwick from O'Neal when a second vehicle struck the turning car on the rear passenger side.

The first vehicle then struck a third, separate car that was stopped at a red light on Woodwick.

A person inside the vehicle that was turning was removed by a bystander who tried to render aid. The person was later pronounced dead. Another occupant of the struck car was brought to the hospital but it is unclear how many people were in the car, deputies said.

No one in the other cars was hurt.