Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead, one injured after shooting on Riley Street

Saturday, December 23 2023 9:49 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person died after a shooting along Riley Street just off Plank Road on Saturday night. 

Police say Tamine Richardson, 24, died from her gunshot wounds at the hospital, while the other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call 225-389-4869.

