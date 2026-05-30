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One dead, one injured after North Foster shooting

9 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, June 04 2016 Jun 4, 2016 June 04, 2016 1:53 PM June 04, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - Police say one person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting on North Foster Drive in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon. 

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of North Foster Drive around 1 p.m. Saturday. The owner of Q's Auto Sales told WBRZ that one person was shot in the head and a second person was shot in the arm.

Police say 42-year-old Drexel Platt and a 50-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds and were both transported to a local hospital. Platt later died due to his injuries.

The injuries to the second person are not life threatening, BRPD said. Police are currently investigating but say there are no known motives or suspects. 

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Anyone with information is asked to contact the BRPD violent crimes unit at 389-4869.

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