One dead, one critically injured after two-vehicle crash in Denham Springs

By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a two-vehicle crash on La. 16 in Denham Springs Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP says Curtis Cobbs, 24, of Denham Springs, was driving with a passenger north on La. 16 near La. 1026 when his car crossed the center line and began to rotate, resulting in another vehicle heading southbound striking the right rear of Cobbs' vehicle.

Cobbs and his passenger suffered severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital, where Cobbs was pronounced dead.

