88°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead, one critically injured after two-vehicle crash in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a two-vehicle crash on La. 16 in Denham Springs Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
LSP says Curtis Cobbs, 24, of Denham Springs, was driving with a passenger north on La. 16 near La. 1026 when his car crossed the center line and began to rotate, resulting in another vehicle heading southbound striking the right rear of Cobbs' vehicle.
Trending News
Cobbs and his passenger suffered severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital, where Cobbs was pronounced dead.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community holding balloon release for 5-year-old killed in car crash
-
LSU's new upgrades expected to bring in large crowds for 2024 season;...
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
Corps warns of saltwater intrusion again; says construction of sill necessary below...
-
One in critical condition after shooting on Glen Oaks Drive
Sports Video
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
LSU Football Preseason Special: WBRZ breaks down Brian Kelly's third year, Tigers'...
-
LSU's Will Campbell trying to get everyone on the Tiger offensive bandwagon
-
LSU football three days away from season opener
-
Southern football preparing for week one matchup against McNeese St.