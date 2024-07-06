88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, one arrested for murder after shooting near Bogalusa

3 hours 9 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, July 06 2024 Jul 6, 2024 July 06, 2024 4:24 PM July 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BOGALUSA - One person died and another was arrested after a shooting near Bogalusa, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:15 a.m. on July 5, WPSO responded to a call about a man found dead behind his residence at the 1200 block of South Choctaw Road. Initial investigation revealed Lark Starnes, 62, sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified Clois Clifton Blackledge III as a person of interest and eventually found him at the intersection of Highway 21 and Mitchell Road as he walked down Highway 21. Blackledge was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

Trending News

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days