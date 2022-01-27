48°
One dead in S. Sherwood Forest Blvd gas station shooting

Thursday, January 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting inside a gas station on South Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Sources say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the Circle K on South Sherwood Forest Blvd near North Harrells Ferry Road.

This is a developing story.

