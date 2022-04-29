One dead in reported shooting on Boulevard de Province Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - At least one person is dead Friday evening after a reported shooting on Boulevard de Province.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident happened in the 1700 block of Boulevard de Province around 8 p.m. Friday.

Officials confirmed that the coroner's office was contacted in response to the shooting.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.