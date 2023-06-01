One dead in Pointe Coupee crash; LSP suspects impairment

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Louisiana State Police believe driver impairment contributed to a Thursday morning crash that took the life of a 64-year-old man.

John Goode, of Batchelor, died in the single-vehicle wreck, which happened on LA 417 west of LA 418.

Goode was driving a 2012 Ford F-350 truck, which left the road and struck an embankment. He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

While state police said they suspect impairment, they are awaiting results of toxicology tests for confirmation and said the incident remains under investigation.