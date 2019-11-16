59°
One dead following shooting on Sherwood Forest Drive
BATON ROUGE- Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting off Sherwood Forest Drive that left one person injured.
The incident happened at 2150 North Sherwood Forest around 3 p.m. Saturday. Officials say one person has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where they later died.
There are few details at the time.
