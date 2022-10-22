66°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead, another wounded in St. Helena Parish shooting
ST. HELENA PARISH - A man was killed and another man was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office sad the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Calmes Road shortly before 4 p.m.
No details about the victims or the suspect have been released.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call (225) 222-4413.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Arson ruled cause of massive fire at vacant house off Government...
-
After turmoil surrounding mayor's stormwater proposal, staffer who spearheaded plan resigns
-
Police looking for gunman after shooting at SU fraternity party left 11...
-
Two suspects taken to jail after shooting at Southern fraternity shooting leaves...
-
Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools