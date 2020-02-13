One dead after 'tragic accident' aboard party bus, second victim remains critical

Denver Jenkins (left) and Austin Jenkins (right) Photo: GoFundMe

SORRENTO – One of two people who leapt from a party bus on Airline Highway over the weekend has died in the hospital.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The two males, who are brothers, jumped off the back of the bus on Airline Highway south of I-10 around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the bus carrying about 40 "young adults" was headed back to Thibodaux after being in Baton Rouge for a party.

Both were rushed to a hospital in critical condition at the time.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed that 21-year-old Austin Jenkins had passed away from his injuries. His brother, 19-year-old Denver Jenkins, remains in critical condition.

It's still unclear what exactly happened on the bus, but Sheriff Webre said there was no foul play involved, calling it a "tragic accident."

The investigation is ongoing.