Latest Weather Blog
One dead after 'tragic accident' aboard party bus, second victim remains critical
SORRENTO – One of two people who leapt from a party bus on Airline Highway over the weekend has died in the hospital.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The two males, who are brothers, jumped off the back of the bus on Airline Highway south of I-10 around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the bus carrying about 40 "young adults" was headed back to Thibodaux after being in Baton Rouge for a party.
Both were rushed to a hospital in critical condition at the time.
On Wednesday, officials confirmed that 21-year-old Austin Jenkins had passed away from his injuries. His brother, 19-year-old Denver Jenkins, remains in critical condition.
It's still unclear what exactly happened on the bus, but Sheriff Webre said there was no foul play involved, calling it a "tragic accident."
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberia Parish: Drive-by shooting injures 8-year-old
-
Pointe Coupee Parish School board approves putting new property tax on the...
-
Car theft leads to high speed police chase, dangerous crash
-
Bulk of Maurepas Swamp project funding approved
-
Former East Feliciana coroner found guilty in corruption trial