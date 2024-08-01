94°
One dead after shooting in Gonzales; deputies investigating as homicide
GONZALES - One person died after a shooting in Gonzales early Thursday morning, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment along LA Highway 44 in Gonzales around 1 a.m. Detectives found a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds, who was identified as Mark Johnson Jr., 26, of Gonzales.
