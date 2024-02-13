59°
One dead after shooting in Baker; juvenile suspect in custody
BAKER - Baker's police chief is calling for calm after a person was shot dead Monday. A juvenile was taken into custody after a shooting Monday morning.
"These are bad times... please please try to maintain tempers... to keep things safe," Chief Carl Dunn said after the shooting.
The Baker Police Department said a man was killed in the shooting on Singletary Drive at Main Street. The motive for the shooting was unknown, and police were on scene investigating.
