One dead after shooting in Baker; juvenile suspect in custody

By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Baker's police chief is calling for calm after a person was shot dead Monday. A juvenile was taken into custody after a shooting Monday morning. 

"These are bad times... please please try to maintain tempers... to keep things safe," Chief Carl Dunn said after the shooting.

The Baker Police Department said a man was killed in the shooting on Singletary Drive at Main Street. The motive for the shooting was unknown, and police were on scene investigating. 

