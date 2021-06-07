80°
One dead after shooting breaks out at Benny's car wash
BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after gunfire rang out at Benny's car wash on Perkins Road.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m Monday evening at the car wash by the vaccuums.
Witnesses say two people were in handcuffs at the scene, but BRPD confirmed only one person has been detained.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
