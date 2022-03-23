One dead after massive tornado moves across St. Bernard Parish; 8K out of power

Photo: @PaytonMaloneWX

NEW ORLEANS - Video obtained by a reporter at WWL-TV shows a massive tornado rolling through New Orleans and Chalmette in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday evening.

One death has been reported in Arabi near the Orleans Parish line, according to Parish President Guy McInnis.

Large damaging tornado moving through parts of the New Orleans metro this evening. Extensive damage reported Lower 9/ Arabi area. pic.twitter.com/sfqQLQr31K — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) March 23, 2022

During a press conference Tuesday night President McInnis said multiple crews of first responders, including the La. National Guard, are in the area. McInnis said there were multiple injuries reported so far, but does not have a clear picture of the damage yet.

Here is some video of tornado damage in Gretna from JP Councilman Ricky Templet. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/JyZOYz2aKK — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) March 23, 2022

Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet is reporting tornado damage in Gretna. He says there are power lines and trees down in the area of Claire Avenue. He is seeing roof and fence damage. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/1rqsQ6Qr6h — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) March 23, 2022

My heart is shattered as we continue to walk through Arabi. A man from Tennessee who lives here was able to grab his 5-yr old son as his home was completely ravaged and keep both safe. Amazing. If you’re the praying type, please send prayers to the people in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/BGvpjNFEqB — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) March 23, 2022

??? WOW. Incredible view of the tornado near New Orleans earlier as seen from the Mississippi River while a cruise ship passed by.



Video from a @WGNOtv viewer via @PeytonLocicero. pic.twitter.com/picbXCWzDN — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) March 23, 2022

Scare damage off of Friscoeville in Arabi — debris everywhere — many downed power lines pic.twitter.com/txieqjwgpQ — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) March 23, 2022

??? Video of tornado that moved through New Orleans earlier as seen from a vessel on the Mississippi River. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/5j5GhwEhJ5 — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) March 23, 2022