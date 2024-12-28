59°
One dead after crash on Springfield Road and Gravesbriar Drive in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after a crash on Springfield Road and Gravesbriar Drive, according to emergency officials.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say they are on scene alongside first responders.
LPSO advises drivers to stay off roads if possible.
