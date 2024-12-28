59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead after crash on Springfield Road and Gravesbriar Drive in Denham Springs

Saturday, December 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after a crash on Springfield Road and Gravesbriar Drive, according to emergency officials.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say they are on scene alongside first responders.

LPSO advises drivers to stay off roads if possible.

