One dead after crash on LA 429 in Gonzales

5 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, October 10 2017 Oct 10, 2017 October 10, 2017 10:05 PM October 10, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

GONZALES - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of one person Tuesday night on LA 429.

According to State Police, the crash occurred on LA 429 east of Hwy. 61 sometime after 8:30 p.m.

One person died as a result of the crash, according to State Police. No other information was available.

The crash is currently under investigation. Check back for updates.

