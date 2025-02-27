One dead after crash involving multiple vehicles at I-12 East and Juban Road; interstate closed

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person died after a crash on I-12 East at Juban Road, according to emergency officials.

Emergency officials say the person was pinned in a car that was hit by an 18-wheeler, resulting in their death.

Denham Springs Police say I-12 East at Juban Road is closed due to a crash with injuries involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer.