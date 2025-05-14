One critically injured, another hurt in shooting on North 24th Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting that injured two people on North 24th Street, emergency officials said.

The shooting happened after 3 p.m. near the intersection of North 24th and Laurel streets. Another person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, EMS added.

According to witnesses at the scene, three men were pouring concrete at a new home when a group of men approached them on foot with their weapons drawn and said "you know what time it is."

The group of men then told them to empty their pockets and hand over their money. The victim said they didn't have any and this is when the group opened fire, hitting two of the workers, witnesses said. The suspected shooters then took off running.

At least two different types of guns were fired and sounded like fast and frequent firecrackers, a witness added.