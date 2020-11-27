Latest Weather Blog
One child dies in overnight fire, 2 others in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Nov. 27) morning, authorities are investigating a deadly fire that claimed the life of a juvenile and injured at least three others in a residential area just south of North 72nd Street.
According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived on scene to find fire coming from the front roof of a home within the 6000 block of Nottingham Street. Officials say they discovered an adult suffering from burn injuries along with two unresponsive children.
The adult told first responders there was one other child left inside the home who they were unable to reach.
Aid was given to the two children and adult outside while crews worked to get the other child out.
The third child who was eventually removed from the burning home was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials say. The other two children are currently in critical condition. Officials say the adult is also hospitalized, in stable condition.
This is a developing situation and will be updated as authorities provide additional information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interview: George Bell of the Capital Area United Way discusses 225 Give...
-
Black Friday shopping kicks off across stores in south Louisiana
-
One child killed in Friday morning house fire on Nottingham Street, three...
-
Consumers prepare for Black Friday shopping differently this year
-
Christmas tree farms experience increase in business amid pandemic
Sports Video
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...