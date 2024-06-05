One arrested after December shooting that left one dead on Tamari Drive

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old was arrested for a December shooting on Tamari Drive that left one dead, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Tyler Hall, 19, was arrested in the fatal shooting of Jerome Saverin, 57, that took place around 9 p.m. on December 18, 2023.

Hall was booked on illegal use of weapons and second-degree murder.