One arrested after December shooting that left one dead on Tamari Drive

1 hour 20 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2024 Jun 5, 2024 June 05, 2024 2:12 PM June 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old was arrested for a December shooting on Tamari Drive that left one dead, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Tyler Hall, 19, was arrested in the fatal shooting of Jerome Saverin, 57, that took place around 9 p.m. on December 18, 2023.

Hall was booked on illegal use of weapons and second-degree murder.

