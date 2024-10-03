79°
One adult, three children displaced in apartment fire started in kitchen

2 hours 52 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 October 03, 2024 6:13 PM October 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — One adult and three children were displaced after a fire at Spires of Sherwood Apartments on Thursday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m. to find smoke coming from a second-floor apartment. Crews found the fire in the apartment's kitchen and put it out.

The fire department said an unattended pot was left on the stove and started the fire. The rest of the apartment has heavy smoke and water damage, causing a $100K loss to the building. 

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the people that were displaced. 

