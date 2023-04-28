82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

On the move: Dealership shifts to new location

59 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, April 28 2023 Apr 28, 2023 April 28, 2023 2:07 PM April 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - One of the region's largest auto dealerships has opened its newest location, along Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

All Star Automotive shifted sales and service operations for its Hyundai franchise from its former spot at Airline and Coursey to a new, 30-thousand square foot complex in the 12700 block of Airline, across from Woman's Hospital.

Trending News

The new facility includes 22 service bays and customer charging stations, and is one of 12 dealership locations for the company.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days