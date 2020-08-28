On and off showers and storms for Friday, return to normal over the weekend

Leftover tropical showers and storms will be in our area today.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Laura has left us with a ton of tropical moisture. We will see showers and storms on and off starting in the morning through the evening hours. When it’s not raining it will be extremely humid. Highs will be near 88 degrees. Overnight lows will be near 91.

Up Next: Moving into the weekend, rain will continue to bubble up in the afternoons and temperatures will stay in the very low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s. Deep tropical moisture will move out over the weekend leaving us with our regular humid conditions. By Tuesday, afternoon showers will be scarce, and we will be able to soak up the sun.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Laura is now a tropical depression with winds near 30 mph. This system is now losing tropical characteristics and will continue on its north-northeastern path through the United States.

There are two new disturbances in the Atlantic more than 1000 miles away from the nearest landmass in their paths. Both have a low chance of formation. Right now, they are serving as a reminder that hurricane season is not over and we need to continue to monitor tropical activity.

NHC FORECAST:

A tropical wave located about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing an area of showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves westward at about 15 mph toward the eastern Caribbean islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.



Another tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The northern part of this wave, which should move rapidly westward over the central Atlantic during the next few days, is not forecast to develop as it is expected to remain in unfavorable environmental conditions. However, the southern part of the wave is expected to be nearly stationary south of the Cabo Verde Islands for the next several days, and some development of this system is possible early next week when it begins to move slowly westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

