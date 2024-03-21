57°
OMV technical issues resolved after temporarily unable to process licenses, IDs
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles services are back up over a technical issue prevented them from processing new licenses and IDs Thursday due to an error in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.
The OMV could not process driver's license and ID card transactions until 12 p.m. The office said the technical issues at AAMVA were resolved and all Louisiana OMV field offices are now processing DL and ID transactions.
