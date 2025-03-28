Latest Weather Blog
OMV offers weekend hours ahead of busy REAL ID deadline
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is offering several weekend dates prior to the REAL ID deadline in May.
This Saturday, March 29, twelve of the OMV field offices will be open to help residents get REAL ID ready.
The offices in bold are in the capital region and will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for appointments and walk-ins:
Baton Rouge
Bossier
Crowley
Gonzales
Leesville
Livingston
Monroe
New Orleans (Veterans Boulevard)
New Roads
Opelousas
Shreveport
Westbank - Oakwood Center
The Baton Rouge and Livingston offices will also be open on Saturday, April 12, and Saturday, May 3. Residents can also visit www.expresslane.org/appointments to schedule an appointment. They can visit www.expresslane.org/REALID for a checklist of documents they'll need to get a REAL ID.
The Baton Rouge location on Independence Boulevard is typically booked two weeks out for appointments but right now it's booked a month out. The OMV says it's a combination of tax season, REAL ID and intermittent outages.
Last week, Governor Jeff Landry signed an executive order declaring a state of Emergency regarding the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and it's "outdated software."
Earlier Friday, OMV Commissioner Dan Casey resigned.
