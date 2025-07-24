86°
OMV field office in Gonzales closed until further notice; residents asked to go to nearby offices

By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Office of Motor Vehicles field office in Gonzales is closed until further notice due to a damaged air conditioning unit.

The office has been closed since Wednesday, and residents who need to visit the OMV are asked to visit nearby field offices in Donaldsonville and Baton Rouge.

Public Tag Agent locations are also open for select OMV services. A list of these can be found here.

Online services are also available here.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding," the OMV said in a statement.

