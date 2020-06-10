OLOL healthcare workers kneel for nearly nine minutes in honor of George Floyd

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - When footage of George Floyd's murder at the hands of a police officer went viral, members of a horrified global community engaged in protests for racial equality and in demonstrations organized to honor Floyd's life.

According to The Advocate, such a demonstration took place in front of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge on Tuesday afternoon.

Health care workers knelt for nearly nine minutes, paralleling the length of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck, eventually killing him.

"Team Members and leaders across our Baton Rouge campuses paused for 8 minutes and 46 seconds earlier today in support of racial justice and reconciliation," said Scott Wester, president and CEO of the Lake. "As a Catholic healthcare ministry, we strive each day to live out our core values, especially today focused on Justice and Reverence and Love for All of Life."

Wester said members of the Lake's Diversity and Inclusion Council hosted the event across a dozen Lake facilities across the greater Baton Rouge region. A spokesperson estimated several hundred employees participated.

Latasha Bradley, a clinic patient access representative at the Lake, posted a video of the demonstration on social media. She said she received a work email announcing the optional memorial service and was eager to join.

"I was excited, ready," Bradley said. "We went out and people were passing by blowing their horns. It felt so good that they honored him today."

Floyd was buried Tuesday in his hometown of Houston.

Bradley estimated about 50 health care workers showed up in Floyd's honor at the front of the main hospital branch, though there were other locations at the regional medical center where employees showed their support as well. She added that she has been emotional this past week and a half and was grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the remembrance.

"It felt so good," Bradley said. "There’s so much going on in the world today. It’s all about unity and peace and love. It really touched my heart."