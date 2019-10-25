71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Olga and merged post-tropical low will dump rain Friday, Saturday

1 hour 7 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 October 25, 2019 4:06 PM October 25, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Periods of heavy rain are expected into Saturday morning as short-lived Tropical Storm Olga merges with a cold front and move over Louisiana.

When the storm systems merge later Friday the weather system will become a post-tropical low with gale force winds.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, the National Weather Service warned again Friday afternoon. A storm total 1-3 inches of rain is expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. A flash flood watch was issued until 1 p.m. Saturday.

While the threat for severe weather will be low, a long duration soak and a few downpours could lead to street and poor drainage flooding, Dr. Josh Eachus, WBRZ’s Chief Meteorologist, reported on his blog Friday.

Click HERE for the WBRZ.com weather page.

****************

