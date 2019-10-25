Latest Weather Blog
Olga and merged post-tropical low will dump rain Friday, Saturday
BATON ROUGE – Periods of heavy rain are expected into Saturday morning as short-lived Tropical Storm Olga merges with a cold front and move over Louisiana.
When the storm systems merge later Friday the weather system will become a post-tropical low with gale force winds.
Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, the National Weather Service warned again Friday afternoon. A storm total 1-3 inches of rain is expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. A flash flood watch was issued until 1 p.m. Saturday.
While the threat for severe weather will be low, a long duration soak and a few downpours could lead to street and poor drainage flooding, Dr. Josh Eachus, WBRZ’s Chief Meteorologist, reported on his blog Friday.
Click HERE for the WBRZ.com weather page.
****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video of fight at Scotlandville High football game
-
Weather Conditions
-
Greater BR State Fair cautiously remaining open despite weather
-
Department of Health prepare for more vaccinations after flu spike in Louisiana
-
Former OLOL Foundation's chief fundraiser sentenced to 33 months in federal prison