Ole Miss sweeps No. 17 LSU baseball in Saturday's double header

Saturday, May 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team really had no energy on Saturday, as Ole Miss swept the Tigers in the double header. The Rebels outscored the Tigers 16 to 4 in both games.

Ole Miss won game 1 5-3, after leading in the 3rd when the game was postponed on Friday Night. The Rebels pitchers shutout the Tigers for 6 straight innings when the game resumed on Saturday. 

In Game 2, the Rebels hit 4 homeruns including 2 in the first inning. The Tigers now fall to 14-12 in the SEC, which is in 5th place. 

They will look to get some kind of moment tomorrow, and avoid the sweep at 1pm. 

