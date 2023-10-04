Ole Miss hit with another fine after LSU game; SEC wants fans banned for throwing trash on field

Photo: ESPN

OXFORD, Miss. - Just days after the SEC announced Ole Miss was fined $100,000 for storming the field following the Rebels' dramatic win over LSU, the conference has announced yet another fine triggered by fans' conduct at the game.

On Wednesday, the SEC said Ole Miss was hit with a separate $75,000 fine because of fan behavior late in the Tigers' 55-49 loss in Oxford.

It stems from the crowd's reaction to a late-game touchdown that briefly put LSU in the lead. The scoring play was upheld by referees upon review, incensing fans in the stadium.

"A portion of the fourth quarter of the LSU-Ole Miss football game was interrupted and delayed when some fans threw objects onto the playing field, interrupting the competitive opportunity for both teams and endangering contest participants," the SEC wrote in a statement.

In addition to the fine, the conference is also ordering Ole Miss to review video from the game to identify the culprits and ban them from the Ole Miss Athletics events for the rest of the season/school year.

