Old Mississippi River Bridge reopens after weekend closure

8 years 5 months 4 days ago Sunday, July 23 2017 Jul 23, 2017 July 23, 2017 8:53 PM July 23, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway has reopened at the Old Mississippi River Bridge after a section of the roadway was closed over the weekend to repair a railroad track.

According to DOTD, part of the roadway was closed at the Kansas City Southern railroad track Friday night as crews worked to replace tracks and do reconstruction at the crossing. 

The roadway was scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

