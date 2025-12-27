Old Mississippi River Bridge reopens after weekend closure

BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway has reopened at the Old Mississippi River Bridge after a section of the roadway was closed over the weekend to repair a railroad track.

According to DOTD, part of the roadway was closed at the Kansas City Southern railroad track Friday night as crews worked to replace tracks and do reconstruction at the crossing.

The roadway was scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.