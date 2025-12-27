79°
Latest Weather Blog
Old Mississippi River Bridge reopens after weekend closure
BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway has reopened at the Old Mississippi River Bridge after a section of the roadway was closed over the weekend to repair a railroad track.
According to DOTD, part of the roadway was closed at the Kansas City Southern railroad track Friday night as crews worked to replace tracks and do reconstruction at the crossing.
The roadway was scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family holds balloon release for 22-year-old man that was killed in Denham...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to early morning house fire on Parkmeadow...
-
Local Greek and Lebanese restaurant closing one location, expanding another
-
Family's annual Christmas tradition gains new meaning after family member beats cancer
-
Get 2 Moving: Kickboxing at CORE UFC Gym Sherwood