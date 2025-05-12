75°
Latest Weather Blog
OJJ employee accused of sexual relations with juvenile offender arrested; second in less than a week
BUNKIE — A former juvenile justice specialist who worked at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie was arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a youth offender, the Office of Juvenile Justice said Monday.
Keyana Nash, 31, was arrested by Avoyelles Parish deputies on malfeasance in office-sexual misconduct charges after an investigation was opened into a questionable relationship on Friday.
OJJ said that Nash's termination was effective immediately. She had worked with OJJ since October 2024.
Trending News
Nash's arrest and firing come less than a week after another employee at the Bunkie facility, Khy Winbush, was fired for allegedly having sexual relations with a juvenile offender.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thursday is the last day to file state income tax returns for...
-
Dow jumps nearly 1,000 and S&P 500 climbs 2.6% following a 90-day...
-
Coroner identifies man killed in Choctaw Drive crash on Monday morning
-
Israeli-American hostage released by Hamas in goodwill gesture toward Trump administration
-
Gov. Landry pushes Trump to weigh primary challenger to GOP Sen. Bill...