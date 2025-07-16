84°
Officials working house fire on Seneca Street, house considered 'total loss'
BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a fire on Seneca Street, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The fire happened in the 3000 block of Seneca Street. As of 9:05 p.m., the fire is under control. The house is considered a total loss.
Officials at the scene said no one was inside at the time of the fire and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
