Officials work Darrow house fire early Tuesday morning; State Fire Marshal investigating
DARROW - Officials worked a house fire on Salinger Road in Darrow on Tuesday morning, the St. Amant Fire Department said.
Fire officials said they received the call around 5:55 a.m., with all volunteer fire departments from Ascension Parish Fire District No. 1 being dispatched. A total of 12 firefighters responded and operated on the scene.
At the time of the fire, no one was home and no injuries were reported. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
