Officials work Darrow house fire early Tuesday morning; State Fire Marshal investigating

1 hour 11 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, January 21 2026 Jan 21, 2026 January 21, 2026 6:05 PM January 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DARROW - Officials worked a house fire on Salinger Road in Darrow on Tuesday morning, the St. Amant Fire Department said.

Fire officials said they received the call around 5:55 a.m., with all volunteer fire departments from Ascension Parish Fire District No. 1 being dispatched. A total of 12 firefighters responded and operated on the scene.

At the time of the fire, no one was home and no injuries were reported. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

