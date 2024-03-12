Officials shut down La. 621 near Galvez following crash

GALVEZ — Ascension Parish deputies said they have shut down La. 621 east of La. 44 near Duplessis following a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was left overturned past a ditch along the highway. According to deputies, the incident left multiple with moderate injuries.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and Galvez-Lake Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.