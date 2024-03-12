72°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials shut down La. 621 near Galvez following crash
GALVEZ — Ascension Parish deputies said they have shut down La. 621 east of La. 44 near Duplessis following a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning.
The vehicle was left overturned past a ditch along the highway. According to deputies, the incident left multiple with moderate injuries.
Trending News
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and Galvez-Lake Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
SU announces new head football coach