Officials say no person inside after vehicle that went into water in Morganza, search to continue

MORGANZA - Emergency officials say no one was inside a vehicle that went in the water behind the levee at the 7000 block of Morganza Highway.

Fire officials said they were recovering a vehicle that required fire department divers around 5:30 p.m.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said a witness said the driver was inside the vehicle before it entered the water and that recovery operations will resume Sunday based on this information.