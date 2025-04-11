Officials say cause of gas smell in Central, Livingston Parish originates from leaking tanker truck

CENTRAL — Officials said that they are investigating the source of an unpleasant gas smell reported Friday afternoon.

Central officials said that they received multiple calls about the smell across the city and could not find any source to the smell and it was believed that the source passed through the area.

The Denham Springs Police Department said the source came from a leaking tanker truck passing on Range Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to report it to Denham Springs officials.