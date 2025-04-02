Officials reveal new K-12 school transparency site

84°
Wednesday, April 02 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - In a news conference Wednesday morning, Louisiana officials unveiled a new website designed to increase the transparency of the processes behind its K-12 schools. 

The site will give taxpayers "easy access to details regarding how public schools are spending public funds," according to a release from Treasurer John Fleming and Senator Rick Edwards. 

