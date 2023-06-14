92°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials respond to reported stabbing at EBR prison
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for a reported stabbing Wednesday morning.
Paramedics were called to the jail around 9:30 a.m.. Officials said one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CONTENT WARNING: Police make attempted murder arrest after shooting was caught on...
-
Renovating Baton Rouge church set on fire one year after being damaged...
-
City administrator and retired La. National Guard General headed to Ukraine, expected...
-
COVID-19 fraud scheme targets Medicare recipients
-
Gator removed, killed after run-in with law enforcement outside Baton Rouge restaurant