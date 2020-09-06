75°
Officials respond to person who passed out at Tiki Tubing

By: Zandria Thomas

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are responded to a tuber, who passed out at Tiki Tubing Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, two boats were sent out to rescue the person who passed out on their tube in the water. 

Livingston and Central officials arrived on scene.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.  

