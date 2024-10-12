82°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials release contraflow plans ahead of LSU's homecoming game
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is expecting massive crowds ahead of LSU’s homecoming game and they are forewarning residents of their contraflow plans.
Multiple streets in the surrounding area of Tiger Stadium will be restricted to one direction of traffic after the game.
Trending News
Officials released maps showing the planned exit flow of traffic for LSU spectators.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Madison Prep charges back to take big win over Southern Lab
-
Firefighter adopting kitten saved from house fire on Ford Street
-
Firefighters work house fire on Ford Street, just off Mickens Road
-
Contractor accused of damaging homes with the intent to defraud homeowners arrested
-
GET 2 MOVING: Disc Golf