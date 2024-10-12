86°
Officials release contraflow plans ahead of LSU's homecoming game

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is expecting massive crowds ahead of LSU’s homecoming game and they are forewarning residents of their contraflow plans.

Multiple streets in the surrounding area of Tiger Stadium will be restricted to one direction of traffic after the game.

Officials released maps showing the planned exit flow of traffic for LSU spectators.

