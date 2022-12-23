31°
Officials name 64-year-old killed in hit and run on Plank Road Tuesday morning; officials searching for vehicle involved
BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning.
According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 14000 block of Plank Road, near Lavey Lane, where a body was lying in the roadway. The man, later identified as Vincent Brassell, 64, died on the scene, and the vehicle that hit him was no longer present.
The BPD is asking for public help in locating the person or people responsible for the man's death and says the vehicle should have severe damage to its front.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BPD at (225) 775-6000.
