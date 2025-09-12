83°
Officials looking for runaway 16-year-old from Berwick
BERWICK — The Berwick Police Department is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile.
Officials said Jace Cradeur is 5-foot-10 and 16 years old.
The Berwick Police Department is asking anyone with information on Jace's whereabouts to contact the police department at 985-384-7710.
