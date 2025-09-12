83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials looking for runaway 16-year-old from Berwick

1 hour 25 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, September 12 2025 Sep 12, 2025 September 12, 2025 6:51 PM September 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK — The Berwick Police Department is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile. 

Officials said Jace Cradeur is 5-foot-10 and 16 years old. 

The Berwick Police Department is asking anyone with information on Jace's whereabouts to contact the police department at 985-384-7710.  

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days