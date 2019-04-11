71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials investigating shooting on Weller Avenue; second shooting reported in Baton Rouge on Thursday

1 hour 53 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 April 11, 2019 9:38 PM April 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a possible shooting on Weller Avenue Thursday night.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. near Weller Food Store in Baton Rouge.

BRPD confirms one victim was shot. No other information was available. 

This is the second reported shooting on Thursday. Earlier in the evening, another victim was shot on Clayton Drive.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days