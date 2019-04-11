Officials investigating shooting on Weller Avenue; second shooting reported in Baton Rouge on Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a possible shooting on Weller Avenue Thursday night.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. near Weller Food Store in Baton Rouge.

BRPD confirms one victim was shot. No other information was available.

This is the second reported shooting on Thursday. Earlier in the evening, another victim was shot on Clayton Drive.