Officials investigating shooting at apartment complex off Government Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting off Government Street Tuesday morning.
Sources say the shooting happened at the Goodwood Place Apartments shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police were seen taping off a portion of the parking lot.
One person was injured and taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was unclear.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
