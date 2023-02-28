Officials investigating shooting at apartment complex off Government Street

83°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting off Government Street Tuesday morning. 

Sources say the shooting happened at the Goodwood Place Apartments shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police were seen taping off a portion of the parking lot.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was unclear. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

