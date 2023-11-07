83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials investigating inmate death at Livingston Parish facility; no foul play suspected

1 hour 47 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, November 07 2023 Nov 7, 2023 November 07, 2023 10:45 AM November 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON - Deputies are investigating reports of an inmate death at the Livingston Parish Detention Center Tuesday. 

According to the parish sheriff's office, Joshua Johnson, 33, died while inside the detention center. Officials believe his death was caused by a medical issue, and as of now, no foul play is suspected. 

Deputies are working with the coroner's office to investigate further. 

Trending News

No further information was available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days