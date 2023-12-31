69°
Officials investigating house fire off Blues Highway Sunday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating a house fire that occurred on Blues Highway early Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to the scene on East Brookstown Drive just before 5:30 a.m.

Crews managed to get the fire under control.

The occupant home at the time was able to get outside safely.

No injuries were reported.

