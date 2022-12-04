Officials investigating fire off Airline Highway that left person hurt, destroyed apartment building

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating an apartment fire that left one person hurt Sunday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze happened at an apartment complex on Greenwell Street, not far from Airline Highway, shortly after 2 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire pouring out of one apartment's front door. They worked to extinguish the flames, and the fire was contained around 20 minutes later.

No one was inside the building at the time. A neighbor told firefighters one person left the apartment with unknown injuries and went to a hospital before crews arrived.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents, officials say.

Investigators are still working to determine the fire's cause.